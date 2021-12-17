Salem Westosha Central’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-31 win over Burlington in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 11, Salem Westosha Central faced off against Kenosha St Joseph and Burlington took on Lake Geneva Badger on December 10 at Burlington High School. For a full recap, click here.

