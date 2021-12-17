Brookfield Central tipped and eventually toppled Brookfield East 71-56 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 17.

Brookfield Central’s shooting darted to a 52-39 lead over Brookfield East at halftime.

The first half gave Brookfield Central a 35-31 lead over Brookfield East.

Recently on December 10 , Brookfield Central squared up on West Allis Nathan Hale in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.