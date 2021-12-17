A tight-knit tilt turned in New Berlin West’s direction just enough to squeeze past New Berlin Eisenhower 70-64 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

The Lions took a 53-44 lead over the Vikings heading to halftime locker room.

The start wasn’t the problem for the Lions, who began with a 23-18 edge over the Vikings through the end of the first half.

In recent action on December 10, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Greenfield Whitnall and New Berlin West took on Muskego on December 7 at New Berlin West High School. For more, click here.

