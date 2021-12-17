New Berlin Eisenhower’s river of points eventually washed away New Berlin West in a 71-42 offensive cavalcade in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 17.

New Berlin Eisenhower’s offense pulled ahead to a 71-42 lead over New Berlin West at the half.

New Berlin Eisenhower made the first move by forging a 46-21 margin over New Berlin West after the first half.

In recent action on December 11, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Oak Creek and New Berlin West took on Greendale on December 3 at Greendale High School. For a full recap, click here.

