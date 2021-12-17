The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brown Deer didn’t mind, dispatching Greenfield Whitnall 51-47 on December 17 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

In recent action on December 9, Greenfield Whitnall faced off against New Berlin Eisenhower and Brown Deer took on South Milwaukee on December 10 at Brown Deer High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.