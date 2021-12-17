Menomonee Falls dumped West Allis Nathan Hale 47-35 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 10, West Allis Nathan Hale faced off against Brookfield Central and Menomonee Falls took on Sussex Hamilton on December 10 at Menomonee Falls High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.