Milwaukee Pius XI showered the scoreboard with points to drown Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran 81-46 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

The Popes’ offense jumped on top to a 66-31 lead over the Vikings at the half.

The Popes made the first move by forging a 36-22 margin over the Vikings after the first half.

