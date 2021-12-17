St. Francis had no answers as Hartland Lake Country Lutheran roared to a 53-15 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 4, St Francis faced off against Cudahy and Hartland Lake Country Lutheran took on Watertown on December 6 at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.