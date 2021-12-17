West Bend West broke on top and refused to fold in holding off West Bend East 48-45 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 10, West Bend East faced off against Mequon Homestead and West Bend West took on Whitefish Bay on December 10 at Whitefish Bay High School. For a full recap, click here.

