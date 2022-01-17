A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Lisle Benet turned out the lights on Waukesha West 56-30 on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Lisle Benet’s offense jumped to a 25-14 lead over Waukesha West at halftime.

Lisle Benet opened with a 14-5 advantage over Waukesha West through the first quarter.

