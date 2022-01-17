West Allis Nathan Hale was on point from the very beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and stayed there at the end in a 67-54 victory over Milwaukee Hamilton in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

The Huskies kept a 67-54 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

The first half gave the Huskies a 41-26 lead over the Wildcats.

In recent action on January 8, Milwaukee Hamilton faced off against Watertown and West Allis Nathan Hale took on Wauwatosa West on January 4 at Wauwatosa West High School. For a full recap, click here.

