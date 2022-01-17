Milwaukee Academy Of Science trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 46-30 win over Chicago DePaul College Prep in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.

Chicago DePaul College Prep took a 25-21 lead over Milwaukee Academy Of Science heading to halftime locker room.

Chicago DePaul College Prep authored a promising start, taking advantage of Milwaukee Academy Of Science 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.

