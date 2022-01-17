A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and St. Francis nabbed it to nudge past Milwaukee Messmer 50-48 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 17.

In recent action on January 6, Milwaukee Messmer faced off against Brookfield Heritage Christian and St Francis took on Bensenville Fenton on January 8 at Bensenville Fenton High School. For more, click here.

