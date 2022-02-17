New Berlin Eisenhower dominated from start to finish in a resounding 87-49 win over West Allis Central during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

New Berlin Eisenhower opened with an 87-49 advantage over West Allis Central through the first half.

In recent action on February 12, West Allis Central faced off against Brookfield Heritage Christian and New Berlin Eisenhower took on West Allis Central on February 11 at New Berlin Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.