Quarterback Matthew Schmainda led the Brookfield East offensive attack as he scored all three touchdowns in a rivalry win over Brookfield Central on Friday night. Schmainda had two touchdowns through the air and a rushing touchdown in the 21-7 win.

With 8:16 remaining in the first quarter, Schmainda began the scoring as he connected with Grayson Tabor on a 64-yard touchdown pass to grab the 7-0 lead. Brookfield Central quarterback Robert Bloom tied the game on a 35-yard touchdown run before Schmainda responded with a five yard touchdown run of his own as Brookfield East went into the locker room with an one touchdown advantage.

With 3:33 remaining in the third quarter, Schmainda connected on a 35-yard touchdown pass with Nollenn Tabaska to cap the scoring.

Schmainda went 7-for-16 for 175 yards, and led the rushing attack with 56 yards on 19 carries. Simon Lupton was other standout rusher for Brookfield East with 15 carries for 50 yards, while Tabor led the team with 106 yards receiving.

Brookfield East goes to 5-0 on the season, while Brookfield Central falls to 2-4. Brookfield East looks to keep the undefeated season going next week in a road contest with Germantown.

In recent action on September 3, Brookfield East faced off against West Allis Central and Brookfield Central took on West Allis Nathan Hale on September 3 at Brookfield Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

