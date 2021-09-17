Hartford fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Cedarburg was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 49-32 win on September 17 in Wisconsin football.

In recent action on September 3, Cedarburg faced off against Glendale Nicolet and Hartford took on Slinger on September 3 at Hartford High School. For more, click here.

Hartford broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-24 lead over Cedarburg.

The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage 24-14 at halftime over the Orioles.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cedarburg, who began with a 10-0 edge over Hartford through the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.