Plymouth edged Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran in a close 22-20 encounter in a Wisconsin high school football matchup. .

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Panthers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-0 final quarter, too.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran had a 20-13 edge on Plymouth at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran took a 13-6 lead over Plymouth heading to halftime locker room.

The Chargers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Panthers 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

