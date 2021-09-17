Mukwonago showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Waukesha South 56-14 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

The Indians’ reign showed as they carried a 49-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Indians’ offense darted to a 28-14 lead over the Blackshirts at halftime.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

In recent action on September 3, Mukwonago faced off against Wales Kettle Moraine and Waukesha South took on Muskego on September 3 at Waukesha South High School. For more, click here.

