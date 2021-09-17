Oconomowoc used two late scores to snap Muskego’s 41 game win streak in a 21-14 home victory on Friday.

Raccoons quarter back Jack Hellman got the scoring started in the first quarter with an one yard touchdown run to grab a 7-0 lead. Muskego responded in the second quarter with a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Krause to Hunter Logan to tie the game.

Muskego took the lead in the fourth quarter as Krause connected on a 56-yard touchdown pass with Logan to grab the 14-7 lead. Oconomowoc tied the game as Hellman connected with Carter on a 70-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

Oconomowoc running back Brandon Wraalstad pushed across the game winning score with a two yard touchdown run to get the win.

Hellman led the Oconomowoc passing attack going 19-for-28 for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also led the Raccoons’ rushing attack with 127 yards with one touchdown run on 22 carries.

Tower led Oconomowoc receivers with 93 yards on four receptions and one touchdown, while Connor Doyle led the team in receptions with eight.

Krause led the Muskego passing attack going 11-for-20 for 213 yards and two touchdowns, while Sam Steuber ran for 61 yards on 12 carries. Logan led all Muskego receivers with five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Oconomowoc goes to 3-2 on the season, while Muskego falls to 4-1. Muskego takes on state power Arrowhead at home, while Oconomowoc takes on Waukesha South on the road next week.

In recent action on September 3, Oconomowoc faced off against Waukesha West and Muskego took on Waukesha South on September 3 at Waukesha South High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.