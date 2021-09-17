A suffocating defensive performance helped Glendale Nicolet blank West Bend West 41-0 on September 17 in Wisconsin football action.

In recent action on September 3, West Bend West faced off against Whitefish Bay and Glendale Nicolet took on Cedarburg on September 3 at Glendale Nicolet High School.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Knights’ offense roared to a 35-0 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Glendale Nicolet drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over West Bend West after the first quarter.

