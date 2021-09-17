Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Hartford stuffed Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3-0 to the tune of a shutout in Wisconsin boys soccer on September 17.

Hartford drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran after the first half.

Recently on September 11 , Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran squared up on Kohler in a soccer game .

