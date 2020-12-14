FILE PHOTO

RACINE COUNTY ⏤ County officials reported 18 accidents on Interstate 41 in Racine County Saturday night into Sunday morning, with several deputies nearly hit.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, all of the accidents took place on the interstate between Highway KR and Highway K in the county. The accidents took place between 10 p.m. Dec. 12 and 1 a.m. Dec. 13.

The cause of the accidents appears to be a “combination of freezing roadways and operating too fast for conditions,” the department said.

Those involved in the accidents either reported minor or no injuries at the scene.

Out of the 18 accidents, five involved injuries (none of them life threatening), and 13 were property damage only.

Semi loses control

While deputies investigated one of the 18 accidents, a semitrailer lost control and slammed into a vehicle that had already struck the median wall. The semi narrowly missed a deputy who was out of his squad investigating the previous crash.

“A second deputy was investigating a different crash when a vehicle came across the scene and lost control, striking that deputy’s squad car while he was in it,” the release states. “The vehicle continued on and struck the the operator of the original vehicle from the accident. The operator was out of his vehicle at this time.”

As a result, emergency responders took the struck driver to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Further still, another vehicle nearly struck a third deputy investigating a crash. That vehicle, too, lost control due to the icy conditions.

The deputy escaped the car’s path by jumping over the median wall.

“With winter road conditions upon us, we would like to remind everyone to please drive with caution and slow down to arrive safe,” the department said in a released statement.

