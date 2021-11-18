Waukesha Catholic Memorial found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Ellsworth 21-12 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High on November 18 in Wisconsin football action.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and final quarters.

The first quarter gave the Crusaders a 21-12 lead over the Panthers.

