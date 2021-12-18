It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Rockton Hononegah wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 76-72 over Brown Deer at Brown Deer High on December 18 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Rockton Hononegah registered a 76-72 advantage at intermission over Brown Deer.

The Falcons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 45-27 advantage over the Indians as the first half ended.

