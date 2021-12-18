Oconomowoc put together a victorious gameplan to stop Janesville Craig 75-58 on December 18 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

The Raccoons’ offense breathed fire to a 75-58 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Oconomowoc made the first move by forging a 42-33 margin over Janesville Craig after the first half.

Recently on December 10 , Oconomowoc squared up on Mukwonago in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

