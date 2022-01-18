Yes, Lake Geneva Badger looked superb in beating Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, but no autographs please after its 80-43 victory for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on January 18.

In recent action on January 7, Lake Geneva Badger faced off against Waterford and Milwaukee Ronald Reagan took on Milwaukee Hope on January 5 at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan High School. For a full recap, click here.

