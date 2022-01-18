Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Delavan-Darien broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 72-49 explosion on New Berlin Eisenhower on January 18 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 7, Delavan-Darien faced off against Salem Westosha Central and New Berlin Eisenhower took on Waterford on January 11 at Waterford High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.