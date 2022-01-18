Riding a wave of production, Whitefish Bay Dominican dunked Somers Shoreland Lutheran 81-65 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 11, Whitefish Bay Dominican faced off against Greendale Martin Luther and Somers Shoreland Lutheran took on Wind Point The Prairie on January 11 at Somers Shoreland Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

