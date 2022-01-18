Stretched out and finally snapped, Oregon put just enough pressure on Greenfield to earn a 75-57 victory in Wisconsin boys basketball action on January 18.

Recently on January 11 , Greenfield squared up on Elkhorn Area in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Oregon’s offense breathed fire to a 75-57 lead over Greenfield at the intermission.

The Panthers opened with a 38-24 advantage over the Hustlin’ Hawks through the first half.

