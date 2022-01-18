Racine William Horlick grabbed a 61-50 victory at the expense of Racine Lutheran in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 18.

In recent action on January 14, Racine Lutheran faced off against Burlington Catholic Central and Racine William Horlick took on Kenosha Indian Trail High School and on January 12 at Racine William Horlick High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.