Jackson Living Word Lutheran offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Kenosha Christian Life with an all-around effort during this 89-55 victory at Kenosha Christian Life High on January 18 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 11, Kenosha Christian Life faced off against Milwaukee Messmer and Jackson Living Word Lutheran took on Delafield St John’s Northwestern Military on January 12 at Delafield St John’s Northwestern Military Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

