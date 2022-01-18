Waukesha Catholic Memorial tipped and eventually toppled Greenfield Whitnall 70-51 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 18.

In recent action on January 7, Greenfield Whitnall faced off against Cudahy and Waukesha Catholic Memorial took on Village of Pewaukee on January 11 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. Click here for a recap

