Whitefish Bay Dominican left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Somers Shoreland Lutheran 53-26 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on January 18.

In recent action on January 10, Somers Shoreland Lutheran faced off against Wind Point The Prairie and Whitefish Bay Dominican took on Greendale Martin Luther on January 11 at Greendale Martin Luther High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

