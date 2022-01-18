Mighty close, mighty fine, Wales Kettle Moraine wore a victory shine after clipping Village of Pewaukee 74-67 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

Wales Kettle Moraine’s shooting moved to a 74-67 lead over Village of Pewaukee at the half.

Wales Kettle Moraine opened with a 41-29 advantage over Village of Pewaukee through the first half.

In recent action on January 13, Wales Kettle Moraine faced off against Muskego and Village of Pewaukee took on Waukesha Catholic Memorial on January 11 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. For more, click here.

