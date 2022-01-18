Stretched out and finally snapped, Kenosha Tremper put just enough pressure on Racine Lutheran to earn an 80-69 victory at Kenosha Tremper High on January 18 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 4, Kenosha Tremper faced off against Racine Case and Racine Lutheran took on Burlington Catholic Central on January 13 at Burlington Catholic Central High School. For more, click here.

