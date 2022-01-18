Mequon Homestead put together a victorious gameplan to stop Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 51-38 on January 18 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 11, Mequon Homestead faced off against Grafton and Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels took on Waukesha Catholic Memorial on January 8 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. Click here for a recap

The Highlanders jumped in front of the Dashers 51-38 to begin the second half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.