MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee School of Engineering has named these Racine County students to the Fall Quarter 2021 Honors List. Congratulations on your hard work and efforts to achieve excellence in your studies.

Honors List Recipients

Zaida Hernandez-Irisson of Racine was named to the MSOE Honors List. Hernandez-Irisson is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Sales Engineering.

Devin Baumgartner of Waterford was named to the MSOE Honors List. Baumgartner is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Allen Johns of Burlington was named to the MSOE Honors List. Johns is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in User Experience and Communication Design.

Joshua Zieman of Mount Pleasant was named to the MSOE Honors List. Zieman is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering.

William Busch of Waterford was named to the MSOE Honors List. Busch is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Austin Boley of Racine was named to the MSOE Honors List. Boley is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.

Riley Sullivan of Racine was named to the MSOE Honors List. Sullivan is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.

Luke Miller of Wind Lake was named to the MSOE Honors List. Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.

Nicholas Barootian of Racine was named to the MSOE Honors List. Barootian is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.

Mya Seitz of Racine was named to the MSOE Honors List. Seitz is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

John Cisler of Mount Pleasant was named to the MSOE Honors List. Cisler is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Steven Sniegowski of Racine was named to the MSOE Honors List. Sniegowski is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Reilly Aschenbrener of Waterford was named to the MSOE Honors List. Aschenbrener is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Thomas Rouse of Racine was named to the MSOE Honors List. Rouse is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Maggie Chen of Racine was named to the MSOE Honors List. Chen is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Steve Tsopelas of Waterford was named to the MSOE Honors List. Tsopelas is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.

Kyle Moriarity of Racine was named to the MSOE Honors List. Moriarity is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Nicholas Moris of Caledonia was named to the MSOE Honors List. Moris is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Cody Hettwer of Waterford was named to the MSOE Honors List. Hettwer is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.) for this quarter are on the Honors List.

About Milwaukee School of Engineering

Milwaukee School of Engineering is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. The independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing. Faculty are student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This approach to learning makes students ready now as well as prepared for the future. Longstanding partnerships with business and industry leaders enable students to learn alongside professional mentors, and challenge them to go beyond what’s possible. MSOE graduates are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners and value creators.

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned! You all make your hometowns proud.