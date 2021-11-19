Waunakee used every phase of the game to help get their seventh state title on Friday in a 33-21 win over Homestead in the WIAA Division 2 State Championship at Camp Randall in Madison.

After Waunakee’s first two drives ended in interceptions, Quentin Keene began the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Keller with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. Both teams had a scoring fest in the last two and a half minutes as Sal Ballestieri had the tying score from one yard out before Waunakee responded with a 98-yard kickoff return from Ben Farnsworth to regain the lead.

After a Ballestieri interception on the next drive, Waunakee added on a 19-yard touchdown run from Michael Gnorski as they went into the half with a 20-7 lead.

Both teams traded scores in the third quarter as Homestead had a 15-yard rushing touchdown from Joseph Ollman and Gnorski had his second rushing touchdown of the day for Waunakee. The Hilltoppers had a rushing touchdown from Ballestieri in the fourth quarter, while Keene and Keller connected on a one-yard touchdown pass for the game’s final score.

Keene led the way for Waunakee with 193 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Ballestieri led the Homestead passing attack with 111 yards and two interceptions. Ollman led all rushers in the game with 135 yards rushing.

Waunakee’s Drew Mais was the leading tackler in the game with 10 in the win, while Drew Wilson and Cole Elsbee both had seven for Homestead.

