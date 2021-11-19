Sun Prairie had no answers as Franklin roared to a 38-17 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

The third quarter gave Franklin a 24-3 lead over Sun Prairie.

Franklin’s offense moved to a 17-3 lead over Sun Prairie at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

