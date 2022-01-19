A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Waukesha North nabbed it to nudge past Oak Creek 65-62 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on January 19.

In recent action on January 8, Waukesha North faced off against Slinger and Oak Creek took on Sussex Hamilton on January 15 at Sussex Hamilton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.