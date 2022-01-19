Saddled up and ready to go, New Berlin Eisenhower spurred past Greendale Martin Luther 46-31 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

The Lions’ offense jumped on top to a 46-31 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

The Lions opened with a 19-18 advantage over the Spartans through the first half.

In recent action on January 12, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Milwaukee Riverside University and Greendale Martin Luther took on Wind Point The Prairie on January 15 at Wind Point The Prairie School. For more, click here.

