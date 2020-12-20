1925 Case Ave., Racine, $124,900

Huge (2,000+ square foot) two-family home. Live in one unit and let your tenant make your house payment — or utilize both units for investment.

Three bedrooms upstairs; downstairs are 2 ”official” bedrooms but another large room could be modified to use as a bedroom. New carpet, new plank floors, or refinished hardwood floors throughout. Both bathrooms have new shower-over-tub surrounds, flooring, and paint; several updates in both kitchens too. Separate electrical services. Large outbuilding for a workshop, tinkering, or extra storage.

Directions: Taylor Ave. to 21st St., east to Case, then north. $124,900.

Kathy Novak, www.novakhomes.com, kathy@novakhomes.com 262-939-7660