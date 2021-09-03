It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Whitefish Bay’s 1-0 beating of Wauwatosa East in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup.

Defense ruled the first half as Whitefish Bay and Wauwatosa East were both scoreless.

In recent action on August 27, Wauwatosa East faced off against New Berlin Eisenhower and Whitefish Bay took on New Berlin West on August 24 at New Berlin West High School.

