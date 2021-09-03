New Berlin West poked just enough holes in New Berlin Eisenhower’s defense to garner a taut 2-1 victory at New Berlin Eisenhower High on September 1 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer action. .

There was no room for doubt as the Vikings added to their advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with New Berlin West and New Berlin Eisenhower settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.

In recent action on August 27, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Wauwatosa East and New Berlin West took on Brookfield on August 27 at Brookfield Academy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

