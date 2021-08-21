Greendale poked just enough holes in Lake Geneva Badger’s defense to garner a taut 17-14 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup. .

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Badgers 3-0 in the final period.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Panthers and the Badgers locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

