Greendale edged Lake Geneva Badger in a close 17-14 encounter for a Wisconsin high school football victory on August 19. .

Greendale’s kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 3-0 scoring edge over Lake Geneva Badger.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Greendale and Lake Geneva Badger locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

