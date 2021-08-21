Kenosha St. Joseph broke out to an early lead and topped Somers Shoreland Lutheran 44-14 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Kenosha St. Joseph remained on top of Somers Shoreland Lutheran through a scoreless third quarter.

The Lancers’ offense roared to a 30-6 lead over the Pacers at the intermission.

The Lancers stormed in front of the Pacers 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

