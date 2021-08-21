A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Kenosha St. Joseph turned out the lights on Somers Shoreland Lutheran 44-14 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on August 19.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

Kenosha St. Joseph’s offense breathed fire to a 30-6 lead over Somers Shoreland Lutheran at halftime.

Kenosha St. Joseph drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Somers Shoreland Lutheran after the first quarter.

