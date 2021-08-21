Appleton West upended Manitowoc Lincoln for a narrow 14-12 victory during this Wisconsin football game. .

The Terrors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Ships 7-6 in the last stanza.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

Appleton West drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Manitowoc Lincoln after the first quarter.

