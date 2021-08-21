Appleton West didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Manitowoc Lincoln 14-12 in Wisconsin high school football on August 19.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Terrors, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 fourth quarter, too.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The first quarter gave Appleton West a 7-6 lead over Manitowoc Lincoln.

